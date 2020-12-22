Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.74.

EAT opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

