Accenture plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Accenture stock opened at $261.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

