Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DEER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Deer Consumer Products shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 22,700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER)

Deer Consumer Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs.

