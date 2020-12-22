First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.11

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.11 and traded as high as $29.74. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 346,162 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,638,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 482,162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

