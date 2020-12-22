Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.54. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 360,374 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -1,480.49%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

