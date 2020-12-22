Analyzing Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) & Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $65.06 million 0.72 $12.69 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 5.30 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -120.17

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Happiness Biotech Group and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 2 0 2.50

Aphria has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 68.17%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Volatility and Risk

Happiness Biotech Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Summary

Aphria beats Happiness Biotech Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

