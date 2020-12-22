ABB (NYSE:ABB) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ABB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after buying an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

