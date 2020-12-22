Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.72.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,645 shares of company stock worth $16,740,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lyft by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lyft by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 157,783 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

