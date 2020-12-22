The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $44.90.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,704 shares of company stock worth $30,515,271. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.