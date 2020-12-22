GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of GRWG opened at $40.67 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $41.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 813.56 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. Analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

