Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. Baxter International also reported sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Baxter International stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,100 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,463,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,957,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 953,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,067,000 after acquiring an additional 764,382 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

