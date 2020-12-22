Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post sales of $145.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $521.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.42 million to $524.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $662.53 million, with estimates ranging from $644.06 million to $701.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of COUP opened at $354.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -166.49 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.66, for a total transaction of $1,307,471.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,214 shares of company stock worth $51,912,099. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,388,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

