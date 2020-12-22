BMO Capital Markets Trims Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Target Price to $4.50

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.58.

Get Tervita alerts:

TRVCF opened at $2.51 on Friday. Tervita has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.