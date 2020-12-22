CIBC Boosts Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $2.00

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $1.60 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.