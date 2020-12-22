TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $29.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

