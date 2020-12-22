Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

