Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

NYSE:MGA opened at $63.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

