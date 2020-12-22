Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

