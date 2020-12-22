The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Cowen increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised The Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $863.45.

NYSE SAM opened at $964.78 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $952.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.30.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total transaction of $2,448,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,382 shares of company stock valued at $73,098,540 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 72.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 17.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

