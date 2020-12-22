Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arkema has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $118.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

