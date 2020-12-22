CIBC Raises Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target to $69.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its target price raised by CIBC from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is -500.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Norbord by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

