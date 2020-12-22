Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,192,479,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $131,441,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $90,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $90,398,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $67,217,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.