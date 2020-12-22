BidaskClub Downgrades Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $39.95 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

