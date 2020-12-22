Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

AUPH opened at $13.50 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 107,510 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

