Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

