Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post sales of $830.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.92 million and the highest is $832.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $852.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $1,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Plexus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Plexus by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 280,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

