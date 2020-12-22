89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETNB. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $26.34 on Friday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $523.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in 89bio in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.