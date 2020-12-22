Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.58

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $28.02. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 494,302 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

