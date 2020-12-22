GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.00. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 103,120 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

