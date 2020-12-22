Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

