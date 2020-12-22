IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.44.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.