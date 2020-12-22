Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.69.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,262 shares of company stock valued at $529,956 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

