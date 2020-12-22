Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $533.43.

NFLX opened at $528.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.01 and a 200-day moving average of $491.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,936 shares of company stock valued at $104,715,540. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

