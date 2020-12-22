Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Buy

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCAP. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

