FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ EQX opened at $10.33 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,731,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,378,000 after buying an additional 1,700,129 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,910 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $28,050,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 462,406 shares during the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

