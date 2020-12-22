Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.