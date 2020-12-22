BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

BRF stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRF will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BRF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in BRF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 116,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

