BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after buying an additional 267,614 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOK Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

