Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $163.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.