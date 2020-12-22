AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.50.

NYSE ATR opened at $134.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

