FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE) and Belden (NYSE:BDC) Head-To-Head Review

FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE) and Belden (NYSE:BDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FiberCore and Belden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiberCore N/A N/A N/A Belden -10.95% 15.55% 4.31%

90.7% of Belden shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of FiberCore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Belden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FiberCore and Belden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiberCore 0 0 0 0 N/A Belden 2 3 4 0 2.22

Belden has a consensus price target of $43.94, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Belden is more favorable than FiberCore.

Risk & Volatility

FiberCore has a beta of -5.11, indicating that its share price is 611% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Belden has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FiberCore and Belden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiberCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Belden $2.13 billion 0.86 -$377.02 million $4.52 9.08

FiberCore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Belden.

Summary

Belden beats FiberCore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiberCore

FiberCore, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets single-mode and multimode optical fiber, and optical fiber preforms for the telecommunications and data communications industry. The company's principal operating units are FiberCore Jena A.G. (FCJ), its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany; and Xtal FiberCore Brasil S.A. (Xtal), the company's 90% owned subsidiary in Campinas, Brazil. FCJ manufactures both multimode and single-mode fiber and preforms with an emphasis on the multimode market; Xtal manufactures both single-mode and multimode fiber, and single-mode preforms with an emphasis on the single-mode market. Through its subsidiary, FiberCore Systems, Inc., the company designs, installs, and maintains optical fiber networks, wide area networks, and non-fiber optic networks primarily in the Northeast U.S., for local area network applications, such as those used in hospitals, universities, government, and commercial buildings. The company markets its optical fiber products under the trademarks, InfoGlasÂ®, EconoGradeÂ®, and ValuGradeÂ®. Fibercore competes with Corning, Inc.; Furukawa/OFS; Alcatel; Draka; Samsung; and Sumitomo. FiberCore, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Charlton, Massachusetts. On October 6, 2004 the voluntary petition of FiberCore, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to liquidation under Chapter 7. The Company had filed for Chapter 11 on November 14, 2003.

About Belden

Belden, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment includes physical network and fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems customized to end user, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) needs. The company was founded by Joseph C. Belden in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

