$438.61 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce sales of $438.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.42 million and the lowest is $413.40 million. Express posted sales of $606.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPR shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Express by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 146.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

