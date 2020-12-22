Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Option Care Health stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 768,167 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

