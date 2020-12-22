Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.18.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.15 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $5,731,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

