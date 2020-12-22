Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Summit State Bank worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

