Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGI. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.