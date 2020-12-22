The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $699.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.