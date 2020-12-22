Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading Up 0.2%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67.

About Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

