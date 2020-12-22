Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Price Down 1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 2,986,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,344,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $399.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSE:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

