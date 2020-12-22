dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading Up 9%

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) traded up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 200,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,596% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85.

About dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

